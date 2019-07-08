50 years ago this week

• A bill raising the salary of the mayor of Tuscaloosa from $10,000 to $18,000 per year sailed through the Alabama House of Representatives.

• James H. Ford Jr. was appointed director of business and finance and assistant administrator at Druid City Hospital.

• Arlington L. Freeman, a member of the Community Relations Advisory Board, told the board that the best black teachers were being taken out of black schools and placed in white schools in compliance with federal desegregation guidelines while white teachers of substandard quality were replacing those teachers transferred to white schools.

• Officers of the Alabama Department of Public Safety assisted by city policemen halted operation of the Tide No. 2 Theatre and arrested the manager for showing what was considered to be an obscene movie. “The Secret Sex Lives of Romeo and Juliet” was showing when state troopers and city policemen entered the theater. Alabama law prohibited the exhibiting of obscene pictures in the state.

• Eighteen former Army barracks, a mess hall and supply room on the north end of the Northington campus were demolished to make room for the Highway 82 bypass, bringing an end to the “temporary” buildings which had existed and been used for nearly 30 years.

25 years ago this week

• An intense fire gutted the Moon Winx Motor Lodge office.

• Failing to respond to a deadline, Tuscaloosa school administrator Eddie Thomas apparently took himself out of consideration for the Greene County school superintendent’s job.

• The Olive Garden restaurant was under construction on McFarland Boulevard at the former site of The Landing restaurant.

• DCH Regional Medical Center’s $16.5 million outpatient center, which opened the previous year, would be dedicated as the Sam M. Phelps Outpatient Center. Phelps had served as chairman of the DCH Healthcare Authority for 18 years, overseeing many phases of the institution’s growth.

• A new RISE (Rural Infant Stimulation Environment) facility was under construction across University Boulevard from DCH Regional Medical Center. It was expected to be completed in the fall.

• Sociology was being phased out as a department at the University of Alabama, the faculty reassigned to other departments and the course would no longer be offered as a major to students, according to James Yarbrough, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, of which sociology was a department.

• Fayette County Sheriff James Turner said that 1,400 marijuana plants were destroyed in the county in a two-day eradication operation.

• Four outstanding educators were honored at a meeting of the University of Alabama chapter of Phi Delta Kappa education honorary. Honored for their service to education were Shirley Lollar, director of public relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools; Richard Jennings, adult education coordinator and public relations director of the Tuscaloosa County Schools; W.N. Dansby, former chairman of the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education; and Loreta Holder-Brown, a member of the Special Education faculty at UA’s College of Education.

10 years ago this week

• State Rep. Gerald Allen announced that he would seek the Republican nomination in Senate District 21 the next year, the first step in a bid to take the seat long held by Democratic Sen. Phil Poole. Allen was serving his fourth term representing House District 62. Allen told supporters that he expected to be part of a movement in which Republicans would take over the Alabama Legislature for the first time since Reconstruction.

• Businesses on University Boulevard complained of seeing fewer customers with the street closed between Queen City and Greensboro avenues for construction as part of the city’s Downtown Urban Renewal and Redevelopment plan. The reopening was planned for July 29.

• Free wireless internet, called Tide-Fi, would be implemented on the Strip.

• St. Mark Methodist Church in Northport held a dedication ceremony for its new children’s education building addition to be named after Edith and Richard Ainsworth.

• John Merrill, spokesman for the Tuscaloosa County School System and chairman of the Tuscaloosa County Republican Party, announced that he was running for the Alabama House of Representatives District 62 seat in 2010.

• In addition to the huge cranes towering beyond the south end zone of Bryant-Denny Stadium, part of an $80.6 million expansion to bring capacity near 101,000, and the field being re-sodded, renovations were also ongoing at the football complex.

Five years ago this week

• The Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission announced the hiring of Jay Kasten as executive director of sports. His salary would start at $80,000.

• John Causey, a former UA offensive lineman who played for Gene Stallings and spent the last seven years coaching at American Christian Academy, was hired as offensive line coach at Stillman College.

• Wendy Riggs, the director of the city of Tuscaloosa’s Department of Arts and Entertainment, resigned, effective Sept. 30. Riggs had been put on paid administrative leave in June.

• Peter Millet officially began his tenure as Stillman College’s sixth president.

One year ago this week

• The reward for information leading to the recovery of more than 260 artifacts stolen from Moundville Archaeological Park decades ago was increased from $15,000 to $20,000.

• Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United-Central and the University of Alabama entered into a 10-year agreement for the exclusive rights to fountain drinks and beverages and snack vending on campus.

• Three of four major preseason college football magazines ranked Alabama as the No. 1 team entering the 2018 season.

• Six Tuscaloosa County businesses were in contention for the title of Alabama Retailer of the Year. They were Chick-fil-A of Northport, Left Hand Soap Co., The Locker Room, Mobley and Sons, Piggly Wiggly and Shirt Shop.

• Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis was out indefinitely after tearing his right ACL the previous week while training, the University of Alabama announced in a statement.

• Deaths this week included Ed Montgomery, one of Tuscaloosa’s first City Council members, at 95. Also, Daniel Lee Mack Sr., one of the first seven black officers of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, died at 88.

