Plan a weekend getaway to this Florida water park that made USA Today’s ’10 Best Readers Choice 2019' list.

With more than 40 slides and attractions and a catchy theme song, Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach is ranked the No. 8 best outdoor water park in the country in USA Today’s ’10 Best Readers Choice 2019.′



Celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, Rapids Water Park features dual seven-story speed slides, a quarter-mile lazy river, kid-friendly areas and more.



RAPIDS WATER PARK: What to know about largest water park in South Florida



The list of 20 outdoor water parks was curated by a combination of editors from USA Today and from 10Best.com. Voting on the nominees was open to the public for four weeks on 10Best.com.



10Best.com offers information on travel, attractions and things to do in the U.S. and around the world.



The full list of the ‘Top 10’ outdoor water parks:



1. Splashin’ Safari Water Park - Santa Claus, Indiana

2. Lost Island Waterpark - Waterloo, Iowa

3. Dollywood’s Splash Country - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

4. Cowabunga Bay - Henderson, Nevada

5. Aquatica Orlando - Orlando, Florida

6. Schlitterbahn New Braunfels - New Braunfels, Texas

7. Water World - Denver, Colorado

8. Rapids Water Park - Riviera Beach, Florida

9. Adventure Island - Tampa, Florida

10. Hurricane Harbor - Austell, Georgia



IF YOU GO:



Rapids Water Park: 6566 North Military Trail in Riviera Beach; 561-848-6272



