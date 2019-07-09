WALTON COUNTY — A cracked windshield and no seat belt led to the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs woman for possession of methamphetamine.

Regina Padgett, 50 of DeFuniak Springs, was initially pulled over Sunday afternoon by Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies for not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle she was driving also had a cracked windshield impeding her vision, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies spoke with Padgett she was visibly nervous and admitted she was on probation, the press release said. A K-9 was brought to the scene and alerted deputies to drugs present in the vehicle.

Padgett admitted to having methamphetamine in her purse, according to the release. The substance was wrapped in a receipt with the sole intent, she said, to sell to make some money.

Approximately one gram of methamphetamine was located. Padgett was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation. She was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail.