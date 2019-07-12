This week, I watched a movie, “Outlaw King.” Starring Chris Pine, this Netflix original is a “historical drama” about Robert the Bruce, the King of Scotland who secured Scottish independence from England at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314. The title of the movie refers to the fact that Robert the Bruce was crowned King of Scotland in 1306 and was declared an “outlaw” by King Edward I of England, to whom Robert had pledged loyalty in 1296. The whole situation was a lot more complicated, but that’s the gist of it.

It’s that term, “historical drama,” that gets to me. Although I teach literature for a living, literature and history are closely related fields. People like to believe that history is a rather clean-cut affair, but it’s not. It’s a mess, at least as messy as literature. The issue is that history is as cluttered with literature as literature is with history — they’re “near ‘bout” inseparable.

A professor of history I had a long time ago gave the defining characteristic of history as “that which is written down.” That characteristic allowed him to separate history from archaeology and anthropology, but it plunked it right down in the lap of literature. Literature does not have to be fiction at all. In fact, a basic definition of literature is “written text.” So, there it is.

As history and literature have defined themselves apart over the centuries, they have picked up other meanings. Today, history is, to most people, some variety of “what really happened.” To most people, literature is “NOT what really happened.” Over on the literature side, we’ve also picked up some fields — movies are a form of literature in the opinion of many scholars, even if the final product that people consume isn’t written down. We picked up drama, too, back in the day and in the same way. Shakespeare had no idea people would be READING his plays.

Why the rambling on about history and literature? Well, it’s been a long time since I’ve read a biography of Robert the Bruce, but I found myself watching this movie and thinking, “That ain’t right.” The history of it isn’t quite, shall we say, accurate? Sort of. I mean, the basic facts are there, but the particulars could use some work. I did, however, enjoy watching the movie immensely, despite heaping helpings of blood and gore. It was the Middle Ages, after all, and “blood and gore” are “accurate.” I did check some sources to make sure I wasn’t inaccurate myself. And that got me to thinking, which is always a problem.

Let’s take an example from the movie. A historical fact — right before he was crowned king, Robert the Bruce stabbed John Comyn, a rival claimant to the throne, in a church. I remembered that Robert and the Red Comyn (as he was commonly known) had met alone on “neutral ground” to discuss their issues. They came to blows and Robert stabbed the Red Comyn right in front of the altar. He went outside and said to his men, “I think I’ve killed the Red Comyn.” One of his men said, “I’ll make sure,” and went in and finished him off. “Outlaw King” depicts it differently; Bruce killed Comyn outright after he realized Comyn would betray him to Edward I. I checked to make sure of my facts.

Once I read a little more about the incident and thought about it, I realized we’ll never probably know exactly what happened between Bruce and Comyn. We only have the account of people who were at least sympathetic to Robert the Bruce. The disagreement on what exactly happened started back then, with slightly varying accounts from different tellings of the incident.

As I was checking, I realized I’d missed a really big inaccuracy. The movie makes it seem that Robert pledged loyalty to Edward I and then rebelled after the execution of William Wallace. The timeline simply isn’t correct. However much the movie compresses the timeline or simply puts the events in the wrong order, I still enjoyed that part of how it all came to pass. So, inaccuracy of historical events does not mean that a movie is not enjoyable.

One thing still bugs me, though. Chris Pine, the actor who portrayed Robert the Bruce, played Captain James T. Kirk in the latest round of “Star Trek” reboot movies. Every time the Scots got into trouble on the battlefield in “Outlaw King,” I kept thinking, “Raise the shields!” The English did seem a little “Klingon,” too. That’s just the nature of movies, though.

But it brings up a point. In one episode of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” the Klingon character Worf says, “The only real question is whether you believe in the legend [...] or not. If you do, then there should be no doubt in your mind ...” when questioned about an historical person’s real or legendary feats. That’s it, really. I choose to believe in the legend of Robert the Bruce, and his history is truly legendary.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.