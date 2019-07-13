Humane Society of West Alabama: Billie Jean is a beautiful, sleek, solid black beauty with the longest tail. She is very playful (especially with feathers), funny and loves to take naps on your lap. She can be shy when it comes to people she does not know but it only takes her a short time to be comfortable with a new person. And when she does know you, she can be very vocal if she thinks you're not giving her enough attention. For more information on how to adopt Billie Jean, please visit the Humane Society's website www.humanesocietyofwa.org. Billie Jean is negative for FIV, and FeLK, current on vaccinations and spayed. The adoption fee is $75 to help cover a fraction of veterinary costs and general care expenses. Vet records are provided to adopters.

LOOKING FOR A PET?

Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com. Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.dbtech.net/mas.

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647,www.alabamaspca.org.