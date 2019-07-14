All Times CDT
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m., Formula One: The British Grand Prix, (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m., FIA Formula E: Championship, (FS1)
2:30 p.m., IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy, (NBCSN)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m., Week 4: From Brooklyn, N.Y., (CBS)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m., 1982 Auburn vs. Alabama, (replay, SEC)
3 p.m., 1985 Auburn vs. Alabama, (replay, SEC)
5 p.m., 1992 Alabama vs. Florida, (replay, SEC)
CYCLING
6:30 p.m., Tour de France: Stage 9, 106 miles, Saint-Étienne to Brioude, France, (NBCSN)
FISHING
7 a.m., Alabama Bass Trail, (FSSE)
Noon, Bassmaster Classic, (tape, ESPN2)
GOLF
9 a.m., The Scottish Open, (TGC)
11:30 a.m., The Scottish Open, (NBC)
Noon, The John Deere Classic, (TGC)
2 p.m., The John Deere Classic, (CBS)
2 p.m., Senior Players Championship, (TGC)
2 p.m., American Century Championship Golf, (NBC)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m., Nike Peach Jam, (ESPNU)
MLB BASEBALL
Noon, Washington at Philadelphia, (TBS)
3 p.m., Atlanta at San Diego, (FSS)
6 p.m., LA Dodgers at Boston, (ESPN)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m., Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal, (ESPN2)
7 p.m., Summer League: Teams TBD, semifinal, (ESPN2)
OUTDOORS
10:30 p.m., “Tommy Wilcox Outdoors,” (tape, WVUA)
POKER
9 p.m., World Series of Poker: Final Table play from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, (ESPN2)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m., MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, (ESPN)
5:30 p.m., MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls, (FS1)
TENNIS
5 a.m., 2006 Federer vs. Nadal at Wimbledon, (replay, ESPN2)
8 a.m., Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Championship, (ESPN)
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m., Los Angeles at Atlanta, (NBA)
6 p.m., Phoenix at Minnesota, (NBA)