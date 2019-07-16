A federal judge has denied a new trial for a Dulac man whose civil rights lawsuit against the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office was dismissed.

In addition to denying the motion for a new trial, Senior U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle ordered the defendant to pay the court costs.

Christopher Verdin Jr., of 100 Evest St., filed a lawsuit last year in U.S. District Court after his arrest on May 13, 2017. A bystander captured the arrest on cellphone video and posted it to social media. After the video went viral, Sheriff Jerry Larpenter fired deputies Joseph Cehan III and Charles Cook Jr. for “conduct unbecoming of a police officer.”

Cehan and Cook can be seen in the video shouting obscenities and threatening to fight Verdin, who was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car. Another deputy received a letter of reprimand for not reporting the incident, Larpenter said.

Verdin was charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated cruelty to an animal in that incident. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in August, prosecutors said.

Lemelle dismissed Verdin’s lawsuit in February on grounds of qualified immunity. New Orleans attorney Bradley Egenberg filed a motion on March 22 for a new trial or a motion to reconsider the dismissal.

In his 11-page motion, Egenberg argued the court’s decision to toss out the lawsuit on grounds of qualified immunity goes against the weight of the evidence because the defendants violated his client’s constitutional rights.

“Upon a motion for summary judgment, the court must accept plaintiff’s factual allegation that he was sufficiently compliant with the officers’ commands, and that the officers responded by forcefully and painfully pinning Verdin to the ground using the officers’ knees,” Egenberg said. “Under these circumstances, any reasonable police officer would be on notice that pinning Verdin to the ground with his knees in Verdin’s back violated his clearly established rights.”

Because Verdin was handcuffed and secured inside the patrol car, he wasn’t capable of escaping or resisting arrest, Egenberg said.

In his June 26 ruling, Lemelle said the plaintiff fail to bring up any valid arguments.

“Plaintiff does not identify an intervening change in controlling law, newly discovered evidence that was previously unavailable or a manifest error,” the judge wrote. “Rather, plaintiff submits legal arguments for consideration that were available to him at the time of his original filing, but which he failed to make. However, a motion for reconsideration is not the proper vehicle for rehashing evidence, legal theories or arguments that could been offered or raised before the entry of judgment.”

In addition to rejecting the plaintiff’s requests, the judge also ordered him to pay $2,122.70 in court costs, records show.

Verdin is facing criminal charges in connection to a burglary last year in which intruders entered a Houma residence and killed a pet dog.

He was recently released from the Terrebonne Parish jail after posting bond, according to online jail records.

Egenberg said he intends to appeal.

“We’re going to file an appeal," he said Tuesday. "I expect the 5th Circuit to agree that cops can’t yank restrained people from the back of their police vehicles, nor can they press their knees into their backs.”

