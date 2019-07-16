Gadsden

BURGLARIES/ THEFTS

A local auto dealership reported theft after a Tennessee man bounced a check to make a down payment on a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 truck, and after multiple attempts have been made to contact him, has not offered to make good on the check. The purchase was made June 11, and according to the police report, the man obtained financing for $49,907 to purchase the truck.

A visitor at a home in the 300 block of West Air Depot Road is believed to have stolen two PlayStation game consoles and seven games, two TVs, rent money and fishing equipment from the residence July 9.

Six benches were stolen between 9 p.m. July 9 and 7 a.m. July 10 from the outdoor store at a business in the 300 block of North 12th Street. A tiller was damaged during the break-in.

Two Birmingham man were taken into custody Sunday after loss prevention personnel at a business in the 300 block of East Meighan Boulevard saw them allegedly staging property at the back of the store to be picked up later. According to the police report, the two men, ages 61 and 62, are suspects in a string of thefts. One man was apprehended leaving the grocery store entrance of the business. The second was found in the parking lot in a Honda mini-van, apparently waiting to pick up the other suspect.

A Hindsdale Avenue resident told police he was mowing his yard Saturday afternoon and went inside to cool off for a moment, then came back out to find two women in his garage taking miscellaneous tools, including a drill, a mag-type flashlight, two weed trimmers, a Coke, a water and a beer. He yelled at them and they fled, and were able to get away from him.

Someone damaged the top of a Jeep Wrangler between 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Meighan Boulevard and stole a Dewalt nail gun and a Ruger .22-caliber handgun.

A Lookout Street resident told police someone stole two types of prescription medication from her residence between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday.

An Ashville man told police the mother of his child stole a 24 karat gold necklace from his neck. He said she assaulted him, beating him all over and grabbing the necklace, but he was able to escape during a lull in the assault when she went to her vehicle to get a bat.

A man told police he awoke Monday morning in his apartment in the 700 block of Forrest Avenue to find a woman in his room. He said he thought she was a new caregiver sent by the VA, but later when his regular caregiver arrived, she knew nothing about the other woman. The man discovered money missing from his nightstand and suspects the woman took it. He described her as a very attractive white female with brown hair, in her late teens or early 20s.

A woman reported a twin-size electronic lift bed stolen between July 2 and Monday from a residence on Roxbury Avenue.

A landscaping business reported a leaf blower stolen Monday from a truck when two employees stopped at a store in the 1800 block of Noccalula Road and went inside. Security cameras recorded a white man in a white T-shirt, jeans and a hat getting out of a vehicle, possibly a black Toyota 4-Runner, and taking the blower from the back of the truck.

FRAUD

An Altoona woman reported fraudulent use of a debit/credit card when someone made unauthorized transactions July 3 on an account she shared with her recently deceased sister. The card was used four times in Gadsden to get money.

A Hokes Bluff man told police he discovered an unauthorized purchase made in Gadsden between July 13 and July 15, using his credit card.