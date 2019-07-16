Two men have been arrested on sexual abuse charges in separate Lafourche Parish investigations, authorities said.

Eli Charpentier, 45, of Lafayette, is charged with aggravated crime against nature, indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of child porn, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Morgan Ratley, 52, of Cut Off, is charged with first-degree rape, sexual battery, domestic abuse and false imprisonment after holding a woman and daughter against their will over the weekend, authorities said.

Charpentier’s arrest stemmed from an investigation launched last month after detectives received an anonymous tip that he was in possession of child pornography, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators found illicit photos the suspect had taken of him with an underage relative.

Further investigation revealed Charpentier had inappropriately touched the juvenile on multiple occasions, authorities said. Detectives learned the incidents had taken place around July 2017 in Golden Meadow.

After warrants were issued for Charpentier’s arrest, he turned himself in Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was booked at the Lafourche jail on a $15,000 bond.

Ratley was arrested Sunday following an incident that occurred over the weekend, authorities said. A woman told detectives she and her teenage daughter were held against their will since Friday evening at a home in Cut Off.

The victim said she and her daughter were at the residence with Ratley when he approached her with duct tape and attempted to restrain her, police said. The daughter tried to call the Sheriff’s Office, but he took away her phone, authorities said.

Ratley used the tape to hold the woman in a chair, the Sheriff’s Office said. He occasionally released her from the restraints but wouldn’t allow her to leave, authorities said.

A rape was also reported in connection to the incident, but the Sheriff’s Office said it would not release more details.

The victims eventually escaped Sunday morning and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. Following an investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Ratley and took him into custody.

His bail was set at $135,000.

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.