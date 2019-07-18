Back in May, Clearwater, Fla., resident Mary Wischhusen woke up at around 3:30 a.m. to a crashing sound in her kitchen. To her surprise, she found an 11-foot-long alligator inside her home.

The gator “smashed windows, wine bottles, and glass furniture, and left holes in her walls,” according to WFLA, an NBC station from Tampa.

Months later, Wischhusen is fighting a claim under her homeowners insurance for the window and wall damage, the television station said. To her dismay, her insurance company, Florida Peninsula, rejected her claim, the report said.

WFLA reached out to Florida Peninsula to find out “if gator damage would or could ever be covered under one of its policies,” since some homeowners insurance policies cover damage caused by wild animals. A publicist working on behalf of the insurance company is still working on getting WFLA an answer.

According to the report, the damage done at Wischhusen’s home has been quoted at thousands of dollars.