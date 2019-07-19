Five young people face felony charges for cruising through a corn field on Crump Road and damaging acres of crops, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

A combination of surveillance camera footage and video from inside the suspect vehicle — supplied by a tip to the farmer’s family — helped lead to the arrests, Investigator Will Farley said.

The property owner contacted the sheriff’s office after discovering someone had driven a truck through his corn field, doing an estimated $7,500 in damage.

The vehicle did several circles in the field, then drove several hundred yards deeper into the field and circled some more. The suspects then drove to another area in the same large field and drove out into the corn again.

Farley made contact Monday with a homeowner who picked up a suspect vehicle leaving the corn field Sunday night on his surveillance camera.

He later heard from the victim’s brother, who had posted information about the damage done on Facebook and offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The brother heard from an individual who wanted to remain anonymous, and was able to provide not only names of the people involved, but also video of the suspects from inside the vehicle as they drove through the field.

Five people were charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

Brandon Allen Whitlock, 21, of Hokes Bluff, and Noah Michael Brown, 22, were arrested Tuesday and released the same day on $2,500 bonds.

Rex Dakota Brown, 20, and Jeni Beth Vaughn and Stephanie Marie Helm, both 20, were arrested Wednesday and released the same day on $2,500 bonds.