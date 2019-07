The annual Coin & Currency Show presented by the Pensacola Numismatic Society will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way in Milton. Admission is free. Buy, sell or trade. Free parking, and food and drinks for sale by Boy Scout Troop 427 from Milton. Call 850-287-1806 or 850-432-9429.

Directions: Take I-10 to exit 22, Avalon Boulevard, north to Highway 90, right to auditorium.