ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your enthusiasm and energy levels could be supersized in the upcoming week. When you have a cause to champion you are willing to go the extra mile. Put constructive ideas into motion as soon as possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your network of friends can offer solid support, wisdom and good advice whenever you need it. In the week to come you might find an opportunity to reassess your goals and to rethink some long-term plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The week ahead may offer a pleasant ride but be sure to contribute your fair share and don't take people's generosity for granted. Put carefully thought-out strategies into place to make your job run more smoothly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can make major progress in the business world by adding your know-how to the mix. Your wise and creative handling of money will help you reach key financial goals readily during the week to come.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Demonstrate dynamic leadership abilities in the week ahead. You can be a model of industry and show everyone how it is done. Gather information from a variety of sources to make your financial dreams come true.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your opinion may be outnumbered by those of others in the week ahead. Be magnanimous when family members express their desires and want to have their way. Focus on following friendly input from loved ones.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A partner could involve you in a project or plan that requires plenty of physical activity. You may meet people in the upcoming week who trigger ideas and increase your desire to reach bigger and better objectives.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It's a great time to expand your horizons and gather some new ideas and inspirations. In the week ahead take advantage of opportunities and use your astute observations to spin some straw into gold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Give good causes every ounce of your enthusiasm in the week ahead. You may expand your social network and rub shoulders with role models. New contacts may trigger ambitions and bring you to a key decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When a partner receives opportunities your drive and perseverance will come in handy. This week someone in close connection may have a better understanding of how to make profitable and shrewd decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the upcoming week you can develop plans and ideas with enthusiasm and make a realistic appraisal of their potential pitfalls too. Don't be afraid to roll up your sleeves, dive into a project and get your hands dirty.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some people will expect you to have answers at your fingertips as this week unfolds, and it will be important to have the details correct. Stay on your toes at the workplace to keep up with new developments.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your business skills and ability to make savvy decisions are somewhat better than usual for the next two to three weeks. August can be a good time to take a vacation for some carefree fun, but friends may have a large influence on where you go and where you stay. November might be the best month to launch key strategies and place an emphasis on money-making tactics because your judgment is better than usual. Whatever you start will be blessed by prosperity if you keep your promises and don't exaggerate your abilities. December and early January is a good time for romance and to gather inspiring ideas. Avoid initiating any new projects or making crucial changes in February or March when your luck is at a low point.