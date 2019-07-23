Portions of this information are based on facts provided by the arrested individuals. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JULY 21

Louisiana State Police

• Jairo Molina, 34, 3 Shady Trailer Park, Raceland, no license, DWI first, hit and run with no personal injury.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

• Christian Sudduth, 38, 251 W. 223rd St., Golden Meadow, two counts of possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams, resisting an officer, theft.

Golden Meadow Police Department

• Edward Merrit, 27, 7802 Comite Acres Drive, Baker, fugitive.

JULY 22



Louisiana State Police

• Andrew Albert Keen, 31, 1506 Coral Drive, Houma, failure to appear, holding for another agency.



Terrebonne Parish District Court

The individuals whose names follow were incarcerated on the order of a court or processed following a judicial determination.

• Peter Marcus Reaux, 57, 805 Raceland St., Abbeville, DWI first, improper lane use.

• Allie Jo Billiot, 24, 108 Engeron St., Houma, failure to comply with sentence.

• Jessie Paul Leboeuf, 38, 8520 Park Ave., Houma, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery second, probation revocation.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office

• Shane Anthony Batttise, 23, 5916 La. 56, Chauvin, three counts of violation of protective orders, theft, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery fourth offense, simple battery, intimidation.

• Thomas Roland Smith, 55, 209 Lake Crescent Circle, Houma, parole violation, possession of schedule II drugs, monetary instrument abuse.

• Chelsea Marie Melancon, 24, 322 Chase Drive, Bourg, online impersonation.

• Derek Duplantis, 31, 112 Judge Adam Lane, Grand Isle, holding for another agency.

• Cody Paul Babin, 26, 120 Fourth St., Houma, obstructing public passages, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, improper bicycle equipment, two counts of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams, possession of cocaine less than 28 grams.

• Alex Robinson, 21, 127 Louise, Houma, possession of firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, illegal use of a weapon.

• Ligaya Margaret Lucinario, 18, 273 Monarch Drive, Houma, failure to appear.

• Derek John Boudreaux, 37, 611 Aragon Road, Montegut, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams, holding for another agency.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

• Nicholas Benoit, 30, 103 Nita Drive, Thibodaux, revocation of parole for violation of condition.



• Michael Bradley, 35, 236 Brocato Lane, Raceland, domestic abuse battery.

• Cary Griffin Jr., 38, 112 Jerica Street, Galliano, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim.

• Rose Langelinais, 37, unknown address, three counts of contempt of court.

• Damen Smith, 40, 2702 S. Bayou Drive, Golden Meadow, six counts of contempt of court.

• Samuel Wilke, 30, 268 Comeaux Drive, Lockport, violation of probation or parole.

Houma Police Department

• Leo Randolph White Jr., 21, 716 Linda Ann Ave., Gray, parole violation, possession of schedule III drugs, possession of stolen things.

• Valen Ann Billiot, 21, 106 Kevin St., Bourg, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs.

• Richard Allen Vanleuven, 36, 135 Shade Oaks, Houma, failure to pay fines and costs, possession of marijuana first offense, driving with suspended license, obstruction of driver's view or driving mechanism.

• Chris Anthony Williams, 53, 541 Andrew St., Houma, domestic abuse battery.

Thibodaux Police Department

• Torrance Flakes, 32, 118 Iris St., Thibodaux, contempt of court.

JULY 23

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office

• Steven Glen Acy, 26, 131 Nottingham Trace, Brandon, Mississippi, holding for other agency, three counts of simple burglary, failure to appear.