LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

The Locked Band: 6:30 p.m., no cover, The Lookout at Hotel Indigo. 111 Greensboro Ave. 535-3987. www.lookouttuscaloosa.com.

Tabitha Cooley: 7 p.m., $20 at the door, The Cypress Inn Pavilion. 501 Rice Mine Rd. N., 345-6963.

Daniel Markham: 8 p.m., no cover, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

Rick and Johnny: 10 p.m., no cover, Egan’s Bar. 1229 University Blvd.

FRIDAY

Black Tupelo, Cotton Bird: 6 p.m., no cover, Live at The Plaza, Government Plaza. Seventh St. and 22 Ave. SE.

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side Restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Glen Templeton: 10 p.m., no cover, Rhythm and Brews, 2308 Fourth St., 248-7181. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SATURDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Matt Cornelson, Amy Todhunter, Rachel Pickering: 7 p.m., $10, the ACT Studio Theatre, 2205 Ninth Ave., as part of The ACT's summer concert benefit series. 462-7947. www.theactonline.com.

Them Damn Dogs: 8 p.m., no cover, Druid City Brewing Co.

Farmer’s Daughter: 10 p.m., no cover, Rhythm and Brews.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11 a.m., with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist playing beginning at 12:30 p.m., brunch served beginning at 11, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Steve Davis’ “A Holt of Trees” unveiling: 10 a.m., Hudson-Poole Fine Jewelers, 1111 Greensboro Ave., metal sculpture by Davis to be unveiled, latest project in the city's Public Art Initiative. www.sunheartmetalworks.com.

SATURDAY

Fourth Annual Puppers and Pride: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Grace Aberdean Habitat Alchemy, 2124 Ninth St. Donation-only dog wash, with soaps provided by Left Hand Soap Co., and all proceeds going to Druid City Pride.

Bama Bug Fest: Free event about Alabama’s insects and bugs, with cockroach tractor pulls, cricket-spitting contests, and insect photo-booth, 4 p.m. Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum, 1901 Jack Warner Parkway. Co-hosted with UA museums and the Tuscaloosa Public Library. 248-4931.

Darren "Southern Momma" Knight, Cledus T. Judd, Red Squirrel, Gary Cargal: Comedy show, 7:30 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets $25, $28, $30, $32 through Eventbrite. 600 Greensboro Ave. 758-5195.

“A Dog’s Way Home” (2019): Screen on the Green returns for 2019; Midtown Village’s free summer movie series, with films beginning at 8 p.m., or dusk, on The Green at Midtown Village, between Barnes and Noble and Panera. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. The closing film will be “Moana” (2016) Aug. 3. In case of rain, movies will be canceled but may be rescheduled for a later date.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“Back to The Future” (1985): Flashback Cinema series, Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include “Top Gun” (1986), Aug. 4 and 7; “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986) Aug. 11 and 14; “The Big Lebowski” (1998), Aug. 18 and 21; and “South Pacific” (1958) Aug. 25 and 28. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Jon Langston: 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $61, $110, $178, $196, $528, $546 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmouthainampitheatre.com.

Ex Hex, Spider Bags: 8 p.m., $15, 18 and up, Saturn, 2001 15th Ave. S, Birmingham, 933-1032. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

The Blam Blams, Sunweight, Mother Cetacea: 10 p.m., $6, 21 and up, The Nick. 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

FRIDAY

Frank Foster, Kyle Daniel, Bailey Ingle: 7 p.m., $18 in advance, $20 at the door, $25 under 21. Iron City. 513 22nd St. S., Birmingham. 202-5483. www.ironcitybham.com.

The Regrettes, Lady Legs: 7 p.m., $12, 18 and older, Saturn.

Anna Tamburello, Ella Langley, Hannah McFarland: 9 p.m., $5, Zydeco. 2001 15th Ave. S, Birmingham, 933-1032. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

Eat a Peach (Allman Brothers tribute band): 9:30 p.m., $10, Zydeco.

Mercury Blonde, Toward Space, Boss Rush, Billiards: 10 p.m., $8 in advance, $10 at door, 21 and older, The Nick.

SATURDAY

Nowhere Squares, KinZie, Dree Leer, Me and My Knife, the Audiovore: 3 p.m., $8, 21 and older, The Nick.

Bobby Rush: 8 p.m., $35, $40 for younger than 21. Iron City.

Max Frost, Swells: 8 p.m., no cover, 18 and older, Saturn.

Reid Haughton, Hunter Chastain: 9:30 p.m., $7, Zydeco.

SUNDAY

Tom’s Getting Old: 3 p.m., no cover, 18 and older, Saturn.

Cicada, KinZie, Llarks: 10 p.m., $6, 21 and older, The Nick.

TUESDAY

The Pine Hill Haints, Serious Sam Barrett, Taylor Hollingsworth: 8 p.m., $12, 18 and older, Saturn.

Feather, Coral, Calliope Pettis, Ziiri: 10 p.m., $6, 21 and older, The Nick.

WEDNESDAY

Baroness, Pallbearer: 8 p.m., $25, 18 and older, Saturn.

Night Moves, Venture Boi, Telemarket: 10 p.m., $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 21 and older, The Nick.

REGIONAL EVENTS

FRIDAY

“Steel Magnolias” (1989): 7 p.m., $9, Alabama Theatre. 1817 Third Ave. N, Birmingham. 252-2262. www.alabamatheatre.com.

SUNDAY

“A Star Is Born” (1954): 2 p.m., $9, Alabama Theatre.

UPCOMING EVENTS

AUG. 3: Comedy Night fund-raiser, benefiting the Sickle Cell Association of West Alabama, featuring Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson and Lamar Pullom. 7:30 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets cost $35 through Eventbrite or 758-1761.

AUG. 9: Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, Hot Country Knights, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets cost $30, $49.75, $89.75 and $99.75 through the amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG. 16: Little Big Town, Midland, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $69.50 general admission pit; $59.50, $49.50 and $25 for tiers of reserved seating, through the amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG. 17: Kidz Bop World Tour, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 through the amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG 17: Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, and Russell Dickerson, Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets cost $116, $133, $167, $475 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountaintheater.com.

AUG 20: Heart, Brandi Carlile, and Elle King, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets cost $83, $92, $132, $234, $325 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

AUG 21: Why Don’t We, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets cost $61, $103, $123, $172, $320, $382 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountaintheater.com.

AUG. 22: Pentatonix, Rachel Platten, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets cost $129.50 for standing-room-only pit; reserved seats $129.50, $89.50, $69.50, $39.50 and $25, through the amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. All prices may include applicable fees and service charges.

AUG 23-24: Big Boi, Blackberry Smoke, Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, CBDB, Break Science, Turkuaz, TAUK, Southern Avenue and dozens more, for the inaugural two-day Druid City Music Festival. Local and regional touring bands will play more than a dozen venues in Tuscaloosa Aug. 23; earlier in the day there’ll be a Battle of the Bands at the River Market. The headlining bands play Government Plaza on Aug. 24. Weekend tickets $78, plus charges, through Ticketmaster. Closer to August, tickets will rise to $85. VIP packages will be $185, regardless of when purchased, offering preferred viewing, exclusive merchandise and other items. Wristbands will be shipped out from Ticketmaster after May 1. www.dcmf2019.com.

AUG. 25: Mary J Blige, Nas, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets cost $99.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $49.50, $25 through Ticketmaster, amphitheater box office, 800-745-3000. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.

AUG. 27: Beck, Cage the Elephant and Spoon, 6 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets cost $60, $90, $161, $249, $333, $416 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 6: Hootie and the Blowfish, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets cost $86, $96, $224, $574 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.