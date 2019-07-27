ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you are out and about this weekend you might meet a similar soul, who shares your ideals and hobbies. This person could become a lasting friend but might not be interested in romance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be sure to schedule some R and R time for yourself to help diffuse stress and recharge your batteries. Focus on sorting family things out with a loving, practical approach.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Bolster your "street cred" with some carefully thought-out commentary so others can benefit from your knowledge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This could be a good day to clarify your position or clear up a misunderstanding. You can be down-to-earth and sensible about finances and possessions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have been busy all week and you might find it difficult to wind down this weekend. A swim in a pool or some hours on a golf course might help you blow off steam and relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let a friend with a different set of standards or unusual point of view dissuade you from making the best choice for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone's friendly gesture may make you concerned about how to repay that gesture in the future. Trust that you'll find a way to return the kindness when needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make allowances for emergencies so you won't be forced to scramble to find alternatives if you find things are not going as planned. Concentrate on being practical and level-headed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care to walk the fine line between being generous and holding something back for a rainy day. Choose to be fair to everyone, including yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you are tempted to spend money on something frivolous that should be earmarked for a more practical purpose, let common sense prevail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be tempted to try something more daring than usual but be sure to understand the risks before you jump.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend more time outdoors and get some exercise. You should actually feel more energetic when you move your body this weekend.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your financial strategies will be more successful than usual during the upcoming four to five weeks if you throw your whole heart behind making yourself a success. The ambitions that arouse your interest now can be realized in September when your reputation gets an upgrade and people look at you with trusting and smiling eyes. That is an excellent time to go on job interviews, meet influential people and to someone who fits your need for love and affection. You might wish for a little more excitement and are unlikely to hide your light under a barrel. Rewards as well as opportunities arrive in December and because you should be wiser than usual you can make sound decisions about your future path.