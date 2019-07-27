Victor Poole Sr., a political powerhouse who helped shape the educational landscape of Tuscaloosa County and West Alabama, died Wednesday in Moundville.

He was 88.

A career banker — Poole was the executive vice president and CEO of the Bank of Moundville for more than four decades — his passion, his family said, was in helping people.

And he did that through politics.

Poole served six consecutive terms representing West Alabama on the state Board of Education after being appointed to the position by Gov. George Wallace in 1963.

“He was in politics because he loved people and he loved helping people,” said his son, Phil Poole, who followed his father into elected office. “He liked helping people who needed help.”

Phil Poole, 60, said his father saw the Board of Education as his calling, much like some men see coaching, teaching Sunday school or serving as a scout master.

It was this approach to life that led Phil Poole into the political arena, where he served 28 years in the Alabama Legislature.

“I always enjoyed accomplishing things for people. That’s why I concentrated more on things in my district like roads, ballparks and schools than legislation,” said Phil Poole, who now works as an attorney. “If you’re helping people, you’re pushing society forward.”

“Our family just always believed in giving opportunity to everyone — especially the less fortunate.”

This was what drove Victor Poole to lend his efforts toward the consolidation of the Tuscaloosa County tech schools into what is now Shelton State Community College.

“It was the idea to keep affordable, post-secondary education in this area for as many people as possible,” said another son, Howell Poole. “I think he was very, very proud of his part in that and his association with Shelton State through the years.”

Born on July 18, 1931, in the Greene County town of Knoxville, Victor Poole was the son of a lockmaster on the Black Warrior River’s Old Lock 9 and a school teacher.

His Christian upbringing at Bethel Baptist Church in Ralph gave him a lifelong affinity for the church. He was an active member of Moundville United Methodist Church.

Victor Poole transferred from his school in Knoxville to Hale County High School, which required him to cross a river each day to reach. Here, he participated in football and baseball and, perhaps most importantly, met Madie Irene Howell, the woman who would be his wife for the final 65 years of his life. They graduated together in 1949 and married four years later.

After high school, Victor Poole served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne, where he achieved the rank of master sergeant. After his discharge, he earned a degree from the University of Alabama while working at the Bank of Moundville.

His influence over the community from his banking and political ties soon became apparent, as those from outside those circles could see.

Tommy Stevenson, a longtime writer, editor and columnist for The Tuscaloosa News, said he was covering a football game in Moundville and witnessed the local politicians of the era come to, in Stevenson’s words, “pay homage” to Victor Poole as he stood on the sideline.

“On the board of education,” Stevenson said, “he was quite a force.”

But his children said his commitment to the state Board of Education was not for his own gain.

Rather, he served 31 years on this board because he believed in its value to the youth of Alabama.

“He had a lot of foresight in education,” said Howell Poole, 57, who now serves as president of the Bank of Moundville. “We thought he had a very good insight to the world around him and he could easily see problems and he was a problem solver.

“And he had a generosity and consideration for everyone he met.”

