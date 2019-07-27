Jesus was many things, including an itinerant preacher. He roamed the Galilean Countryside with his disciples and the women who followed him. He healed and preached, taught and prayed. Often people asked him questions during and after his sermons.

On one occasion (Luke 10:25-37), a lawyer asked a question to test Jesus: He said, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?” to which Jesus answered by asking a question. “What is written in the law?” The man answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself.” And Jesus said to him, “You have given the right answer; do this, and you will live.”

Jesus calls this the First and Great Commandment. He didn’t create it, but knew it from his reading of the scriptures (the first part is found in Deuteronomy 6:5, the second in Leviticus 19:18). He expanded on it, however, by broadening the definition of neighbor.

The story continued: “And then, wanting to justify himself, the lawyer asked Jesus, ‘And who is my neighbor?’”— a question Jesus answered with a story. (Jesus almost always answered questions with another question or a story).

He then told the story that we know as the Good Samaritan, a story I believe he told many times as he tried to communicate with people the essence of the Kingdom of God. Jesus ended the dialogue by asking the lawyer another question: “Which of these three was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of the robbers?” He said, “The one who showed him mercy.” Jesus then said to him, “Go and do likewise.”

Jesus told this story at a time and in a part of the world where being a neighbor usually meant being a member of the same ethnic group, the same religion or both. With this parable, the neighbor turned out not to be the one we expect to be a neighbor, but the one who showed compassion, the one who acted like a neighbor.

You and I live in a world very similar to Jesus’ world, except that communication is instantaneous; we judge neighbors by their religion, race, color and nation of origin, rather than as the “one who showed compassion,” and we often forget the command part of Jesus’ statement, the purpose of the story — “Go and do likewise.”

This does not mean that we have open borders, but it does mean that we find ways to keep families together who come seeking asylum or safety; we make sure that conditions in locations where people must stay as the wait for asylum, or before they must go home, are safe, sanitary and that there is food to eat. It also might mean that we as a nation may need to look at policies of our country that may have contributed to some of the conditions in countries people are leaving.

Being a neighbor and a Christian in today’s world is complicated, and followers of Jesus often see things differently from one another. Being a neighbor and having compassion means learning how to disagree with respect — not calling people names using profanity and not telling people with whom we disagree to go back where they came from. “America, love or leave it, will be replaced with “act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with our God.” (Micah 6:8)

Jesus shows us what it means to be a neighbor and commands us to “Go and do likewise.”

The Rev. Ben Alford is the former part-time rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.