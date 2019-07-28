Gadsden City High added another outgoing senior to the list of Division I commits.

Titans linebacker Allen Merrick announced via Twitter Saturday afternoon he has committed to play and attend UAB.

Merrick is listed as a 3-star linebacker and committed to the Blazers over offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri and Central Florida to name just a few.

"Every time I go to UAB I feel very important and I like the atmosphere there," Merrick told The Times Saturday night. "Everyone is close and it’s like a family. I just feel like it’s a good fit for me."

Merrick is listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds.

Titans' safety De'Rickey Wright previously committed to play and attend Ole Miss earlier this year.