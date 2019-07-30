An episode of Amazon Prime's ‘Adventure and Romance’ was filmed in St. Augustine, Florida.

Lee and Alicia Ducote might look like an average couple, but their idea of a date is slightly different than most.



Instead of dinner and a movie, the two would rather hunt frogs, go spelunking or race hot air balloons.



Their many adventures are chronicled in a new Amazon Prime show “Adventure and Romance” — including an episode filmed recently on the First Coast.



“The message is ‘get outside and be adventurous.’ We highlight off-the-beaten-path adventures, whether it’s ghost hunting or noodling, doing stunts or skydiving,” Lee told The Record. “So this particular episode is really a little bit more low-key.”



In it, Alicia and Lee will be paddleboarding around St. Augustine and Jacksonville with an eco-friendly cause. They’re meeting up with different organizations in the community to pick up litter along the beach and river.



“This one is a little bit closer to my heart,” Alicia said. “We’re kind of in a crisis right now with the plastic and the trash and the damage to our sea life. You can be adventurous, you can go out and travel and do things, but make the world a better place along the way.”



They’re teaming up with St. Johns locals Alex Tabone and Serena Bass — also known as Squatch and Siren — who specialize in mermaid classes and paddleboard tours. Squatch and Siren have a passion for preserving Florida’s natural areas, and they often make it their mission to pick up trash while out on their adventures.



They also met up with Beaches Go Green in Jacksonville, an organization dedicated to keeping beaches clean. After that, they went for a ride on the Litter Gitter with the Matanzas Riverkeeper.



“I just don’t find adventure in going and sitting on the beach for a week. I’m good for about 30 minutes,” Alicia said. “I want to go to Florida and vacation — but do something. So then this came up, exploring the rivers and the lesser-known places that are known to some people but not vacationers like us.”





The Ducotes say they never planned on getting into the television industry. The two were high school sweethearts, and now, Lee is a romance novelist and Alicia has a master’s degree in exercise science. They started out doing YouTube videos to promote Lee’s books and ended up pitching different ideas to PBS, Netflix and Amazon.



Now, they’re filming their second season of “Adventure and Romance,” which combines their two separate passions into 20-minute episodes available to stream on Amazon Prime.



The Ducotes say that unlike most travel shows, they wanted theirs to encourage people to take advantage of the free and low-cost activities that are available right in their backyards.



“I’m a fan of travel shows, they’re fun to watch, but they’re going to places that not everyone can afford,” Lee said.



Just because the activities are cheap, it doesn’t mean they aren’t out-there.



“For the paranormal investigation, we were in a five-story, abandoned sanitarium in Arkansas — 68,000 people died there while it was open,” Lee said. “So that’s kind of taking it over the top, but in the episode, we talk about, ‘Hey if you want go on a paranormal investigation, here’s how you do it. It’s easier than you think.’”



As for the romance aspect of the show, the couple says it’s all about growing together.



“It doesn’t always have to be about sunsets and wine and the things that I write about,” he said. “I mean, romance to Alicia is on the lake catching 50-pound catfish, getting slimy with marks all over your arms.”



Despite focusing on romance, Lee says the idea behind the show is to encourage not only couples — but anyone — to get out and find adventure.



“We’re just kind of hoping to inspire somebody to grab their best friend, grab their spouse, their mate, whoever that might be and get out there,” Lee said. “I assure you if two single people went out with us frogging, they might fall in love. You never know.”

This story originally published to staugstine.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network via the Florida Wire. The Florida Wire, which run across digital, print and video platforms, curates and distributes Florida-focused stories. For more Florida stories, visit here, and to support local media throughout the state of Florida, consider subscribing to your local paper.