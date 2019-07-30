AMITE CITY, La. (AP) " With the school year beginning next week, a fourth Louisiana school district is assessing damage caused by hackers targeting its computer network.

The Advocate reports Tangipahoa Parish schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley said officials discovered "activity" on the network similar to other recently reported attacks on Louisiana school systems. She didn't give details on the activity.

Tangipahoa schools shut down phone lines and email at schools and some offices Monday.

The school district cyberattacks, in some cases, have infected networks with malware or ransomware. Three other northern Louisiana districts experienced what were called "severe, intentional cybersecurity breaches" last week that prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

Education and government officials spoke Monday to assess and prepare for threats.