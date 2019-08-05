A new alignment of resources between the University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa's business incubator will help entrepreneurs and generate new jobs, officials say.

The Bama Technology Incubator, which features on-campus support for start-up companies, will now be known as Edge Labs. The name change will emphasize the connection between Edge Labs, located on the northern end of UA’s campus close to the Ferguson Student Center, and the Edge, a 26,000 square-foot off-campus business incubator that opened in February as a collaboration between UA, the city of Tuscaloosa and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

“The goal of this change is to further align the ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship on the UA campus and in the Tuscaloosa area,” said Russell Mumper, UA vice president for research and economic development, in a news release.

In addition to laboratories and equipment needed by new businesses, Edge Labs also provides technical infrastructure that helps UA faculty, researchers and students test prototypes that can translate into products.

UA President Stuart R. Bell said expanding the Edge Labs' mission will benefit UA and West Alabama.

“Among the strategic goals of the University of Alabama is improving the impact of activities that positively affect regional economic development,” Bell said. “This restructuring of our resources will go a long way toward meeting that shared goal.”

The university’s Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute, a UA program managed by the Culverhouse College of Business, will integrate the Edge Labs into a suite of resources that will support new and established business growth in the Tuscaloosa area.

“An organization that is renting office space in the Edge and needs technical facilities and assistance may choose to utilize those state-of-the-art laboratory spaces and resources found in Edge Labs,” said Theresa Welbourne, executive director of Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute. “Or, researchers in Edge Labs may discover that they have a viable product on their hands and can leverage the mentoring and networking at the Edge to form a new enterprise.”

The new arrangement will also help synchronize activities that nurture entrepreneurs.

“There will now be a pipeline that directly connects the new and established entrepreneurs and business advisers at the Edge with the technical experts who are in place at Edge Labs,” Welbourne said.

The Edge, which is about 1.5 miles from campus at 2627 10th Ave., is a $11.7 million facility designed to help entrepreneurs and people working to build their business. The building includes 20 offices, 100 workstations, several conference rooms and space for networking.