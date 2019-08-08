Gulf County Democrats will meet 6:30 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 12 at the Port St Joe Garden Center at 216 8th Street.

Delegates to the 2019 Florida Democratic Party State Convention will be elected. All registered Democrats in Gulf County are welcome to apply. Applications to join the 7-member Gulf County delegation will be accepted at the meeting.

Florida Democratic Party Community Engagement Director Keith Hardy will lead a voter registration training. Learn the ins and outs of voter registration, including the laws that guide the process and compliance with the new Florida voter registration forms updated last month.

Food and drinks will be served. For more information, please email DEC.Gulf@gmail.com.