Q: A couple of weeks ago, I purchased two limelight hydrangeas, and now I’m not sure when and where to plant them. I was told they take sun pretty well, but the area where I want to plant them has full sun all day long. Now I’m wondering if this is not too much sun for them. What do you think?

A: Wait until late September to plant them in the ground. A bit of afternoon shade would be good, but they can take full sun all day long. Just give them plenty of water until they are well established and they should do well.

Q: This spring I dug up an oakleaf hydrangea from the woods near my mom’s home. I went ahead and potted the plant and I am keeping it watered. How long can the plant stay in the pot? When is the best time to put the shrub in the ground?

A: I would wait until late September to plant the shrub. That way, the plant will have the entire winter to become established before the heat and drought of next summer arrives. The plant will be fine until then.

Q: My blueberries have stopped bearing fruit for the season. Should I prune them now or wait until fall?

A: You should give blueberry bushes a good pruning each year, but wait until late winter or early spring. You may go ahead and remove any damaged, diseased or dead limbs now. Spindly shoots may be removed as well.

Q: May I prune my Knockout roses now?

A: The main pruning period for all roses is in early spring after the flowers begin to put out new growth. If your plants are old and overgrown, you may prune them any time by removing dead, damaged or diseased limbs, and then give them a more thorough pruning in early spring to encourage new growth.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.