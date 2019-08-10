Mike Kickham walked five and allowed seven hits, putting the New Orleans Baby Cakes in a hole that they could not climb out of, falling to the Reno Aces 10-4 on Friday night.

Kickham (3-5) allowed six runs in just 3 1/3 innings. His five free passes issued tied for the most by a Baby Cake in a single game this season.

Reno starter Jon Duplantier held the Baby Cakes' bats to just two hits in his four innings of work. New Orleans mustered a comeback attempt with a four-run fifth off reliever Bradin Hagens, courtesy of a pair of two-run homers by Austin Dean and Peter O'Brien.

Jordan Milbrath and Brian Moran held the Aces at bay for 4 1/3 innings, and R.J. Alvarez did his part in the ninth, but fell victim to two throwing errors which extended the inning before giving up a three-run homer to pinch hitter Joshua Rojas. Alvarez allowed four runs, all of which were unearned.

Reno reliever Lucas Luetge (4-2) earned the win for his two shutout innings of relief.

The Baby Cakes dropped two of three in the series to Reno, but return to action Saturday with the opener of a four-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers. First pitch is at 6 p.m.