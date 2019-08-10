The Tuscaloosa County Commission has approved a waiver for a mining company seeking to operate a surface coal mine off Lake Harris Road.

The waiver would allow Cahaba Resources LLC to operate its Deerlick West Mine with a 60-foot buffer from the Lake Harris Road right-of-way line.

Commissioner Stan Acker, who represents the area, and Commissioner Mark Nelson on Wednesday recused themselves, citing possible conflicts of interest related to their jobs. Commissioners Jerry Tingle and Reginald Murray voted to approve the waiver after tabling the measure two weeks ago for more review.

Tingle cited modern reclamation standards in his explanation for approval. The site would be reclaimed, or restored to its original condition, after the mining is complete. The previously mined areas at the site, which were not reclaimed in the past, would also be restored as part of the process, according to the company.

The modern reclamation standards would improve the condition of the site after the mining was complete, Tingle said.

“Right now, you have erosion on the east side. The reclamation will fix that,” Tingle said, noting he had inspected the site before the vote.

State mining regulations require a buffer of 100 feet from the road’s right of way. If a company wants to conduct surface mining inside 100 feet from the right of way, it must receive approval from the authority with jurisdiction over the road.

The company sought the waiver as part of the Alabama Surface Mining Commission application process, said engineer Zachary Wilbanks, who represented the mining company when the proposal was first presented to the commission late last month.

The surface mining commission said the company’s permit application was still under review. The company is also in the process of acquiring a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Permit for the site. Alabama Department of Environmental Management said it is still reviewing public comments on the proposal gathered in July and will make a determination on the permit afterward.

The proposed mining site, which straddles the unpaved road, would drain into Cypress Creek, Yellow Creek and some of its tributaries and potentially Lake Harris.

Because of the proximity to the road, the company would likely put up a berm to prevent vehicles from falling into the pit should they leave the roadway, according to Wilbank’s presentation last month. The company will also construct sediment basins to contain runoff.

The city of Tuscaloosa, which is an adjacent landowner, is opposed to the project. The city notified ADEM of its concerns in the spring.

The city objects to the planned use out of concern the surface mine will affect the natural setting of the Lake Harris area, which has been earmarked for future development as an outdoor recreation attraction. The city is also concerned the mine may potentially affect water quality in the lake, which is one of the city’s reserve drinking water reservoirs. The city also noted nearby residential areas in its objection to the permit.