"Do something," the crowd chanted at Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine after the recent mass murder in Dayton.

Thoughts and prayers have their place, but they are no substitute for action.

Last weekend marked two shocking mass murders: 22 killed in El Paso and nine killed in Dayton.

The sheer number of mass shootings in America is an epidemic: there have been 255 so far over 217 days, according to a list compiled by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

A mass shooting is defined as any incident in which at least four people were shot (excluding the shooter).

The American people must demand that our elected officials take reasonable, common-sense steps to put limits on the sale of military-style weapons to mass murderers.

As columnist Charles Lane wrote in The Washington Post, all the mass murderers had one thing in common: they found it far too easy to obtain the weapons they used to kill — and they often acquired their weapons legally.

A majority of Americans support reasonable limits, according to many polls. For instance, 69 percent of Americans support moderate or strict regulations on guns, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this year.

Reasonable steps in Florida

And important restrictions have been passed in Florida over the past two years, including:

• A "red flag" law that takes firearms out of the hands of those suffering from mental illness.

• An increase in the age for purchasing a firearm from 18 to 21.

• A required three-day waiting period for purchasing rifles and other long guns.

And now a constitutional amendment to ban assault rifles is moving toward the 2020 ballot in Florida, though Attorney General Ashley Moody criticized its wording during an appearance in our city.

The Wild West had restrictions

The fact is that tough restrictions on firearms — short of bans — have a long tradition in America.

In the Wild West of the 1880s, it was common for cities like Tombstone, Arizona, and Dodge City, Kansas, to require visitors to disarm before entering town.

In fact, the shootout between the Earp brothers and the Clanton gang at the OK Corral was over Tombstone’s gun law.

In 1934, Congress passed the National Firearms Act in response to massive gang violence marked by the use of Thompson submachine gun, better known as the "Tommy Gun."

The act severely regulated machine guns as well as short-barreled rifles and silencers: a $200 tax at the time was equivalent to almost $4,000 in today’s dollars.

Severe restrictions short of a ban may be more politically palatable for the devices commonly used in mass shootings, such as body armor and huge magazines.

The Dayton shooter used a 100-round magazine with 250 rounds of ammunition and an AR-15 pistol that was modified to act like a rifle; he was also wearing body armor.

In the Heller decision of 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed an individual’s right to bear arms — but also stated that this right is not absolute and even specified restrictions that are "presumptively lawful."

A longer version of this editorial first appeared in The Times-Union of Jacksonville, a News Herald sister paper with GateHouse Media.