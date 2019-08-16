A Birmingham truck driver will serve three months in jail for causing a fatal crash on Alabama Highway 69 North.

Kenneth Earl Jones crashed into a car near Tierce Patton Road on March 28, 2017, killing driver Colter Hamilton Richard.

Richard, 45, was a married father of three daughters who lived in Smiths Station. He worked as a territory manager for Ron Wallace Associates, which sells supplies to manufacturers.

Jones, 38, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court last week. He reported to jail Thursday to begin a 90-day sentence.

He could have faced up to a year in jail if a jury had found him guilty of the misdemeanor charge.

Jones was driving a 2007 GMC C6500 commercial truck that crashed into Richard's 2013 Infiniti G37 just before noon on a Tuesday. A grand jury that reviewed the investigation by Alabama State Troopers indicted him for criminally negligent homicide, finding he caused the collision "by operating the vehicle in a negligent manner."