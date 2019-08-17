The Bay County Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation held its fifth annual Hunting Heritage Banquet Aug. 9, raising more than $62,000 to support habitat conservation improvement projects around the state. The event was at First United Methodist Church in Panama City, hosting more than 250 local supporters throughout the evening under the leadership of volunteer Chapter President Ken Parramore.

"I just want to say, I am very proud of this community and our group of volunteers," Parramore said. "After the storm last October, we considered not having this event this year. But you are here, we are strong and we are resilient, and our mission is more important than ever."

There are currently 37 habitat improvement projects taking place this year by the combined efforts of the NWTF and dedicated volunteers, FWC and Florida Forest service via a cost-sharing partnership to support public lands totalling more than $2.2 million dollars in the 2018-19 year. The NWTF's efforts not only support habitat improvements for wild turkeys, but also for other native species such as the gopher tortoise and indigo snake.