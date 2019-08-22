Voice of the Lord Ministries: Voice of the Lord Ministries with Kerry F. Bueche will be held at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday of the month at St. Anthony Church. If you would like to visit the Adoration Chapel, behind the church, call 872-0922.

St. Anthony new office hours: The business office hours are now 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Bayou Black gym: The gym offers a fitness studio that consists of an elliptical trainer, treadmills, a bicycle and a weight station. The pool and spray park are open every day at the gym. For information, call the gym at 876-4270.

Raffle fundraiser: The District 8S Zone 2A/2B Lions Club is holding a raffle fundraiser to battle childhood cancer. Tickets are $1. Prizes include a two-night stay at the Chouest camp in Cocodrie, an autographed football by New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morestead and an autographed picture frame by him as well as a 50-inch color TV and many more prizes. To purchase a ticket, contact Ray at 688-3788. The drawing will be held Sept. 19.

Condolences: Condolences go out to the family and friends of Elaine Breaux, who passed away recently.

Get well: Get well wishes go out to Lottie Toups, Melinda Fabre, Rebecca Carlos, Sheila Foret, Susan Boudreaux, Elaine Bourg, Patricia Mathew, Ruth Prejean, Maudie Barnes, Wilton and Edna Breaux.

Birthdays: Johnny Antill, Christen Armstrong, Caroline Jones, Aug. 25; Shelby Sonier, Aug. 26; Larry Freeman, Road Bonvillain Sr., Oliver Boyer, Silvana Wunstell, Aug. 27; Craig Theriot Sr., Wayne Trahan, Troy Naquin, Aug. 28; Courtney Burnett, Cliff Theriot, Nicholas Hebert, Jessie Guidroz Sr.,Cade Breaux, Aug. 29; Ruth Foret, Earline Hebert, Ralph Hebert, Tanya Hebert, Robin Thibodaux, Delores Bourgeois, Travis Dupre, Jamie Boudreaux, Anna Jones, David Thibodaux, Faith Wiltz, Aug. 30; Brad Gautreaux, Ketti Breaux, Aug. 31; Geralyn LeBoeuf, Gwen Breaux, Sept. 1.

Anniversaries: Kevin and Angela Pitre, Aug. 26; Tommy and Stacie Talbot, Essie and Marcie Cavalier, Sept. 1.