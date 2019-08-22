Showers and thunderstorms, at least some of which will produce localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, are expected across Northwest Florida at least through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. But according to a NWS meteorologist in Mobile, no widespread problems are expected

FORT WALTON BEACH — The showers and thunderstorms that moved across Northwest Florida on Thursday are expected to continue at least through the weekend, bringing gusty winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy downpours and some localized flooding with them during daylight hours, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Mobile.

While there may be some localized issues with the weather over the next few days, forecasters are "not expecting anything widespread or severe," according to Brandon Black, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Mobile.

"It's pretty much what we've seen for the last two or three days," Black said of the weather patterns expected through the weekend.

The hazardous weather outlook covers an area extending across lower Alabama and northwestern Florida through Okaloosa County. The weather is not expected to be quite as problematic farther eastward, according to forecast information from the Tallahassee NWS office.

Locally on Thursday, a lightning strike in Fort Walton Beach disabled the traffic light at the intersection of Racetrack Road and Eglin Parkway for a time, and the National Weather Service reported that a waterspout was seen off Okaloosa Island.

Later in the day, a strong thunderstorm moved across parts of Santa Rosa and Escambia counties, bringing frequent lightning and gusting winds and prompting the Mobile NWS office to remind residents to seek shelter inside a building or vehicle if needed.

The hazardous weather outlook calls for "scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms" to continue through the weekend, some of them producing the gusty winds, lightning and "very heavy downpours" that are part of the hazardous weather outlook.

Also according to the outlook, "localized flooding of urban and low lying areas will be possible in a few locations."

According to a Thursday afternoon forecast discussion on the Mobile NWS website, the expected showers and thunderstorms will start near the coast and move inland through the afternoon hours. "Storms will generally be slow movers," according to the forecast discussion.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the state, the National Hurricane Center on Thursday was watching a low-pressure area over the northwestern Bahamas. Shower activity associated with the system was becoming better organized as the system moved northwest toward Florida, and the NHC was expecting the system to turn northward off the southeastern U.S. coast.

As of Thursday afternoon, there was only a 30 percent probability that the system will develop during the next few days, but the NHC is expecting heavy rains to develop over southern Florida through at least Saturday.

Closer to home, the Mobile NWS office isn't tracking any sort of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Black.

"For our area, it's pretty quiet," he said.