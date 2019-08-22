According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a 25-year-old Alabama tourist died late Wednesday night after falling from a fourth floor balcony at the Holiday Inn Resort on Okaloosa Island.

According to a media release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. They found 25-year-old Allie Cooper of Eva, Alabama laying dead on the concrete pool deck.

For Brandon Jamie, a Fort Walton Beach resident, was working about 20 feet away from where she landed.

"I'm a little bit traumatized right now," said Jaime. "I remember going outside ... and heard a huge thud and someone scream."

As a Hilton Garden Inn employee — a neighboring hotel — the 20-year-old said he immediately started ushering people inside.

"I knew that they didn't want to see that body there," he said.

Following the tragedy, Jaime said he heard people yelling from the rooms above him.

He also heard a man shouting at a deputy, saying "my wife is dead."

Jaime, who was noticeably shaken, added that the experience continues to replay in his mind.

"I can (still) picture her," he said. "I can't get that out of my head."

Investigators report that initial indications point toward Cooper's death being the result of an accidental fall, the release said.