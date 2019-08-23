The last two seasons for the Northside Rams have been identical. Back to back nine win seasons which have resulted in back to back losses in the first round of the playoffs.

“I don’t want to be complacent and just be happy with just getting to the playoffs,” head coach Chris Hilliker said. “We need to continue to take that next step and make a deep run in the playoffs.” Hilliker is entering his seventh season as the head coach at Northside. During those previous six years, he has had a winning season every year, along with a playoff appearance each year. Hilliker’s message to his 2019 team is simple: Clock in. “I want our guys to clock in and get to work,” Hilliker said. “At practice each day, we need to put everything to the side for those two hours and mentally focus on what’s going on. Bring your hard hat and let’s get better.”

The Rams will return just nine starters from a team that finished second in Class 4A, Region 5.

Hilliker is counting on the youth of this team to continue building a culture of winning.

“We have to lock in at practice every day because a lot of our kids will be starting for the first time this season,” Hilliker said.

Among those nine starters, is senior quarterback Jake Corkren and he will be vital for the Rams’ success this season. Corkren had a stellar junior season, which resulted in 22 touchdowns, more than 2,400 yards and a completion percentage of 60 percent.

Along with Corkren, senior running back John Hutchison and senior wide receiver Ashton Pugh will be leading the charge on the offensive side of the ball. “This is the first time since I have been here that we have the caliber of skill players we have now,” Hilliker said. One massive challenge that the Rams must face is that they must replace all, but one starting offensive

lineman. Hilliker believes the lone starter, junior Joe Malone, can step up and become a mentor for the younger guys. On defense, linebackers Dallas Clark, Reagan Shultz, and Blake Powell, and defensive back Wes Maluda will provide the leadership and experience that the team will desperately need. For the Rams to take the next step as a program, they will have to win a region title that includes their rival, Fayette County, who the Rams have never beaten. “It is a mental thing,” Hilliker said. “We have to expect to win. We know we can regular season games, but now we have to expect to win in the postseason.”