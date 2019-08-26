Forecasters watched at least three tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, a reminder that Terrebonne and Lafourche residents should always be prepared during hurricane season.

None of the systems posed a major threat to the area, though a tropical wave in the Gulf started dropping rain on the area Saturday and could leave a few inches behind before dissipating today.

Tropical Storm Dorian was churning west toward the Caribbean islands, and it was too early to tell whether it will ever make it into the Gulf of Mexico.

Historically, hurricane season peaks in August through October, when sea temperatures are warmer and more conducive to storms.

Local officials have consistently said the best time to prepare is ... now. Plenty of tips are available online. You'll find some of the best -- with specific preparations geared toward local residents -- in The Courier and Daily Comet's annual hurricane guide. An e-Edition of the 40-page guide is in a section labeled "Our Picks" on the home pages at houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com.

Another great resource is getagameplan.org, run by the Louisiana Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

In the meantime, here is some of the most basic advice:

• Make sure you have an emergency kit that includes a few days' worth of drinking water and nonperishable food, along with supplies like a flashlight, batteries, medications and pet food.

• Identify ahead of time where you could go if you are told to evacuate. Choose several places -- a friend's home in another town, a motel or a shelter.

• Stay alert to reliable media and weather reports so you are aware of any threat a storm might pose and officials' plans to deal with the emergency.

Most local residents know the drill by now. We got our latest run-through in July when Hurricane Barry threatened to deluge the area with heavy rain before sparing the area of any major damage.

Remember, the best time to prepare is in the calm before a storm threatens -- not amid the chaos that can arise when one is bearing down.

Editorials represent the opinion of this newspaper and not any single individual.