A bayfront mansion, with two bayview master suites and guest quarters located on Choctawhatchee Bay, is selling at auction. The auction is being conducted by International Auction LLC of Gadsden, Alabama.

Located only minutes from the Gulf of Mexico, the six-bedroom mansion has a gourmet kitchen, spa jet pool, guest quarters, and a pier with a boathouse and lift.

The live auction is scheduled for Sept. 12, and will take place on-site at 426 N Eden Park Drive in Santa Rosa Beach. Registration begins at 4 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m. In order to bid, bidders are required to submit a bidder deposit in the amount of $1,000 payable by business check or personal check, certified funds, or wire transfer.

The property is available for viewing daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, or any time by appointment.

Broker Participation is available subject to certain guidelines. To schedule a tour or request additional information, interested parties should call 888-861-0999 during daytime hours or 256-490-3066 on nights and weekends. More information is available on the company’s website, www.internationalauctionllc.com.