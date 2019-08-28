Local items available at the farmers markets this week:

• Beef, grass fed

• Beets

• Bellpepper

• Corn

• Cucumbers

• Eggplants

• Eggs

• Fresh poultry

• Greenbeans

• Honey

• Okra

• Onions

• Peaches

• Peas

• Peppers, assorted

• Pork

• Potatoes

• Red onions

• Sauerkraut

• Squash

• Sweet Italian Peppers

• Tomatoes

• Zucchini

• Baked goods, canned goods, Muscadine juice, fresh ground corn meal, homemade dog treats, dried herbs, Flavored butters, fresh herbs, plants, natural jellies and jams, sugar free jams, pickles and jellies, Hot sauces, spices, Lip balms, Cowboy candy, Goat milk soap, shampoo and lotion, bath and body creams and soap, beeswax candles, quilts, crafts and homemade children’s clothes.

Area farmers markets:

Tuscaloosa Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon Wednesday and 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4150 Fifth St., Northport.

Fried Greens and Cabbage

Ingredients

• 4 cups water

• 1 bunch collard greens, cut into very thin strips

• 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 small green cabbage, cut into very thin strips

• 4 to 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• Salt to taste

Directions

Bring salted water to a boil in large saucepan. Add collards; cover and cook over medium heat until collards are tender and bright green, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well, reserving the water. Using the same water, add the cabbage, let it cook for 10 minutes. Drain. Heat oil in large skillet or Dutch oven with the onion and garlic until hot. Add greens, cabbage, sugar and red pepper flakes; cook and stir for about 10 to 15 minutes. Adjust seasoning to taste.