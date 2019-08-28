FORT WALTON BEACH — A Fort Walton Beach Police officer on patrol in the area around One Hopeful Place spotted an unwelcome visitor.

The gator was in the water in a part of the former water treatment plant.

He called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which sent a state trapper to take custody of the gator. The officer assisted in the capture.

No one at the FWC could be immediately reached for information on what happened to the gator.

A photo provided by the police department showed it on a sidewalk with its legs tied behind its back.