All area codes are 850 unless noted.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation.

Labor Day, closed Sept. 2

City Council, 6 p.m. Sept. 4

Public Works/Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10

Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11

Art Classes for Home Schoolers

The Arts and Design Society is offering Art Classes for Home Schoolers, ages 6-12, on Tuesdays from 1:30-3 p.m., on Sept. 3, 10, 17, and 24. The instructor is Marcy Eady. Cost of the month is $60/members and $70/non-members. All supplies are included. Each class will explore a different medium or artist, emphasizing style, brush strokes, and color. For further information and to sign children up for this class series, visit the ADSO website at www.artsdesignsociety.org, or call 850-244-1271.

Republican Women

The Republican Women of Okaloosa Federated will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 573 Santa Rosa Blvd. on Okaloosa Island. Non-members and guests are always welcome. To make a reservation, email

denoechel@gmail.com by Aug. 31. Cost of the lunch is $18/members and $20/guests.

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Hurricane Information Guide

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2019 City of Destin Hurricane Guide is now available on the City of Destin website and City of Destin Government Facebook page. This guide is designed to provide valuable information that you can use before, during and after a storm. For more information, visit: https://www.cityofdestin.com/DocumentCenter/View/10333/2019-Destin-Hurricane-Guide-FINAL?bidId

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society

Florida residents have experienced hurricanes along the coastline and felt the aftermath of passing storms. How do birds deal with these powerful storms? New technology is providing some interesting insights into interactions between storms and birds. Come find out what the actual impacts to birds are from hurricanes at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in room 308/309 of Student Services Building 400 at the Northwest Florida State College Niceville campus. Caroline Stahala, Ph.D will present Birds and Hurricanes. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 907-321-3701.

Sept. 14 Look for ducks, waders, hawks and migrants during a Saturday morning bird walk to the Wright Landfill and the Okaloosa Holding Ponds with leader Malcolm Swan, Meet at 8:15 a.m. at Pepitos Restaurant, 1313 Lewis Turner Blvd. in Fort Walton Beach. Wear long pants, sturdy closed-toe shoes, and hat. Bring camera and/or binoculars. Call 210-452-4899.

Liquid Metal Trunk Show

Today’s Boutique, 4433 Commons Drive E #E103 in Destin, will host the first trunk show by Liquid Metal, an upscale jewelry and accessory brand based out of Miami, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6-7. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an expansive selection of samples and be able to place custom orders for pieces with unique stones, colors and more. Light bites and beverages will be served. This event is complimentary to attend and open to the public.

Holistic Health Expo

The Fourth Annual Holistic Health Expo will explore, experience and embrace natural health, complementary medicine, holistic wellness and inspired living. Events at the Emerald Coast Convention Center include Exhibitor Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Presentations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Workshops will be at noon both days.

MUG

The Mac Users Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the NWF State College Student Services Center — Rooms 308/9. “Online backup and archiving services and how they work” will be presented by Eddie Branch. For more information, visit FWBMug.com, call 240-3146 or email edbranch105@gmail.com.

Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group

Caregivers of persons suffering with Parkinson’s disease are invited to attend the Parkinson’s caregiver support group meeting hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Somerby Senior Living, 164 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 660-6037 or 278-3770.

Peer to Peer Support Group

Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is sponsoring a Peer to Peer Support Group every Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church, Room 206, 3524 US Hwy 98, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whether you want to learn new life skills or better understand Mental Health Recovery, you will find support here. The group is open to adults (18+), free to participate, confidential, and guided by trained peer facilitators. For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Fort Walton Beach at 244-1040.

McCaskill & Company

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company Sept. 10-12 in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W., for The Great Estate Buying Show. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. Call 650–2262.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Super Smash Brothers Tournament

The Destin Library hosts an evening of smash-powered madness from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 10. Register for the Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate Tournament, a free event for kids 12 and up and all skill levels, at www.cityofdestin.com, click on the Library page under the Services tab and then select Teen Services from the menu. Controllers will be provided and play will be bracketed by skill level if there are enough competitors. There’s a $25 grand prize to the winner. Call 837-8572 if you have any questions.

Democratic Social Club

The monthly dinner meeting of registered Democrats and friends will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Thai Taste Restaurant, 334 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. This will be a Democratic Debate Watch Party. Broadcast times have not been published for the debate. Meeting and buffet times will be adjusted accordingly and passed on when reservations are made. Bring your ideas, comments and questions. Donations for Sharing and Caring are welcome. Reservations should be made by Sept. 10 at 862-0416 or email www.DemHootnanny@cox.net.

NWFSC Film Club

The screening of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry, 2004)

will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in room (110) 328 in the art/music wing of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center.

After a painful breakup, Clementine (Kate Winslet) undergoes a procedure to erase memories of her former boyfriend Joel (Jim Carrey) from her mind. When Joel discovers that Clementine is going to extremes to forget their relationship, he undergoes the same procedure and slowly begins to forget the woman that he loved. Directed by former music video director Michel Gondry, the visually arresting film explores the intricacy of relationships and the pain of loss.

Gardening in the Panhandle classes

The University of West Florida’s Center for Life Long Learning (CLL) Gardening in the Panhandle classes will begin Sept.16 and run seven weeks. These classes are offered by Okaloosa County Master Gardener volunteers as non-credit continuing education courses each spring and fall semester. Information on class description, schedule, location, cost and instructions for registration can be found at http://cll-fwb.org/RegistrationSchedule.html. Class size is limited and registration and payment is handled through the college.

NWF Retired Officers’ Wives’ Club

The Northwest Florida Retired Officers' Wives' Club luncheon begins at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Two Trees Restaurant at FWB Golf Course, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd. in Fort Walton Beach. The program is on Essential Oils. Cost of lunch is $15. New members, wives of retired officers from all services, are always welcome. RSVP for lunch or receive more information by email at NWFloridaROWC@gmail.com.

Amvets fundraiser for kids

American Veterans Post 29 in Destin is planning the first Vets for Kids Christmas Fundraiser to raise money for the Destin Community Center's annual Christmas gift drive for local underprivileged families. The event, with many musicians and a silent auction, will be held Sept. 20 and 21 at 106 Benning Drive. All donations are welcome for the auction, including art, jewelry, clothes and gift certificates.

Coin Show

The Fort Walton Beach Coin Club will host a coin show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Meridian at Westwood, 1001 Mar Walt Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Please park in the White Wilson parking lot. Free admission and parking. Attendees receive a free new collectible quarter while supplies last. There will be dealers willing to buy, sell and trade coins, currency, gold and silver. Free appraisals. For more information, call 512-4904.

Camp Bluebird

Adults who have been diagnosed with cancer and those who are cancer survivors are encouraged to register now for an upcoming Sacred Heart Health System program that offers support, encouragement and renewal. All adult cancer patients are encouraged to participate, even if they are not seeing a Sacred Heart physician. Camp Bluebird, a retreat experience for people coping with cancer, is scheduled for Oct. 9 – 11 at Sacred Heart’s Miracle Camp, and registration for this camp is underway. Located on Beulah Road in Escambia County, the Miracle Camp complex is nestled in a 40-acre nature preserve and includes dorms, a dining hall, activities center and nature trails. Camp Bluebird activities include arts and crafts, pampering, education, optional sharing sessions, entertainment and more. For more information, visit www.campbluebirdfl.com or call Tim Gilbert, camp director, at 698-2202.

Styling Your Table: Tablescaping for Special Occasions

Enjoy award-winning tablescapes in individual and commercial categories, hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 400 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach..

Holiday Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 13th Annual Holiday Craft Show will be held at the Destin Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Nov. 15 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16. There will be hand-crafted jewelry, wreaths, books, concessions, and much more from over 50 vendors. Vendor booths are available for $45/residents and $55/non-residents (+$10 for a corner booth). This includes an 8 ft x 10 ft space, one 6 ft table, and two chairs. Register early, as space is limited. Admission to the public is free. Call 654-5184 for more information.

Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Good Grief luncheons

An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group

The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 12-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.