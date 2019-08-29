MIRAMAR BEACH — The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation announced the lineup of culinary talent for the third annual Harvest Wine & Food Festival.

Eight award-winning chefs from across the southeast will join a roster of Gulf Coast restaurants to "provide world-class cuisine" to the festival, according to a press release.

The celebrity chefs are as follows:

Hugh Acheson | Athens, Ga.

5&10; Empire State South; Spiller Park Coffee; Top Chef Judge

David Bancroft | Auburn, Ala.

Acre; Bow + Arrow

Rusty Bowers | Atlanta, Ga.

Chop Shop; Pine Street Market

Jonathan & Justin Fox | Atlanta, Ga.

Fox Bros Bar-B-Q

Kristen Hall | Birmingham, Ala.

The Essential

Sam Jones | Winterville, NC

Skylight Inn; Sam Jones BBQ

Kaley Laird | Asheville, NC

Rhubarb

Pat Pascarella | Atlanta, Ga.

The White Bull

Friday’s Al Fresco Reserve Tasting will feature all of the listed chefs with the exception of the Fox Brothers and Sam Jones, both of whom will be spearheading the barbecue installation during Saturday’s Grand Tasting. Chef Bancroft will also be headlining a winemaker dinner paired with wines from Catena Zapata on Thursday evening, and many of the other chefs can also be found throughout Saturday’s Grand Tasting.

“As one of the most successful charity wine auctions in the country, we have strong relationships in the wine industry that guarantee we will be pouring exceptional wine at any DCWAF event,” said DCWAF President John Russell. “We’ve been fortunate to have the continued support of several iconic Gulf Coast restaurants and are excited to further elevate our culinary offerings by welcoming celebrated chefs from across the nation to the third annual Harvest Wine & Food Festival.”

Harvest Wine & Food Festival will also feature some of South Walton’s favorite restaurants while also celebrating the return of a few culinary favorites. More restaurants will be announced in the coming months — Back Beach Barbecue, Clean Juice, Coastal Kitchen Catering, Cuvee Kitchen + Wine Bar, Destin Ice Market 30a, Evans Meats presents Southern Cheese Selections curated by Brian McMillan of Busy Corner Cheese, Jackacuda’s Seafood + Sushi, Maple Street Biscuit Company, Oysters XO, Restaurant Paradis and Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood.