ON STAGE

GADSDEN

MUSEUM OF ART: 6 p.m. Sept. 12-14 (full dinner) and 2 p.m. Sept. 15 (dessert and tea), CharACTers Entertainment presents “Always ... Patsy Cline”; individual tickets, $35 dinner, $22 dessert; full tables, $250 dinner, $160 dessert; https://bit.ly/2MsjC0x

RITZ THEATRE: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14 and 20-21 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 22, Theatre of Gadsden presents “The Miracle Worker”; adults $17, seniors and military $15; theatreofgadsden.org

IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Jerry and Pixie; Friday, Wes Walters; Saturday, Stephen Hartsfield Band

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Albert & John; Saturday, Dust2Diamonds

RAINBOW CITY

LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Thursday, Tony Irby; Friday, Josh Cash

IN PRINT

GADSDEN

KING'S OLIVE OIL: 5 p.m. Sept. 26, King’s Olive Oil, 534 Broad St., Gadsden; author Christopher X. Shade, a native of Alabama, will hold a book signing and conversation about his novel “The Good Mother of Marseille”; Tena King, co-owner of King's Olive Oil, and Fran and Al Andrepont, founders of Fral’s and authors of “From Our Kitchen: Heart Healthy Recipes,” will take part in the panel discussion; free, but tickets required because of limited seating; RSVP at https://bit.ly/2ZvG6jk

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday’s Schedule

“Angel Has Fallen” (R)

12:30 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

“Bennett’s War” (R)

7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (PG)

1 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (PG-13)

2:45 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (PG-13)

1:55 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“Good Boys” (R)

1:55 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9:25 p.m.

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” (R)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m.

“Overcomer” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Ready or Not” (R)

2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13)

1:05 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (PG-13)

2:55 p.m.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home: Extended Cut” (PG-13)

6 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“The Art of Racing in the Rain” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“The Angry Birds Movie” (PG)

2:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:45 p.m.

“The Lion King” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” (PG-13)

2:05 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Toy Story 4” (G)

1 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (PG-13)

1:20 p.m., 3:55 p.m.

ON EXHIBIT

GADSDEN

HARDIN CENTER: Paintings by Anne Marchand and multimedia art by Sharon Kagon

MUSEUM OF ART: “Still Waters,” Chris Jordan; “Crossing Genres,” Evelyn L. Brannon; Gadsden Art Association Juried Show; “Moments in Love,” Derek Cracco (opening reception 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 6)

