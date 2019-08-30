PENSACOLA — This summer, Gulf Power Foundation awarded an Amplify Grant in the amount of $30,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida (BBBS-NWFL).

That award was part of the nearly $1 million the foundation awarded to 36 organizations across the Gulf Power service area this year.

The Amplify Grant is designed to provide non-profits with a one-time capacity building grant to enable them to reduce costs, increase revenues or generate stronger results.

“As one of the 36 organizations who received an award, we are so excited to maximize our operations and make improvements,” said Paula Shell, president and CEO of BBBS-NWFL.

The grant will go toward the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida's Bold Steps 30th Anniversary Campaign and will provide new technology for the BBBS-NWFL offices from Pensacola to Panama City. This technology will help with program improvements and expansion, and will allow stronger communications between offices.

“Our project will boost our agency capacity at just the right time in our history," Shell said. "Moving into our own building and raising the bar on programs and services, the upgrade to our technology is a must. From a new phone system, to computers, to better connectivity to our outlying offices and our matches. Having up-to-date technology so that business can be conducted efficiently and effectively is critical and will greatly help us reach our goal of achieving high quality, long lasting match relationships along with serving more children each year."

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters call 850-433-KIDS (5437). For more information on the Gulf Power Foundation, visit www.gulfpowerfoundation.com.