Mental health therapists are an integral part of the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s (ECCAC) multi-disciplinary team of professionals that help restore the lives of children who have experienced abuse, abandonment or neglect. A full-time, licensed therapist trauma-focused position is available primarily at ECCAC’s DeFuniak Springs center.

The current ECCAC clinical team consists of four specialized clinicians and two registered therapy dogs. For this open therapist position, Mondays would be spent at the Niceville ECCAC location for consultation and supervision, and Tuesday through Friday would be at the Defuniak Springs Pierce Family ECCAC building to provide counseling services. A licensed supervisor (LMHC-S) is onsite at each location.

Multiple perks accompany this therapist role. Caseloads are strictly monitored for quantity and complexity in order to limit counselor burnout and to cultivate quality, therapeutic care. ECCAC supports ongoing training, so each clinician gets 40 continuing education credits per year, with a focus on evidence-based treatment modalities. Each therapist has their own furnished office and their own furnished playroom. No hardcopy charts to keep up with, there is a user-friendly electronic health record. After the probationary period, in addition to a great paid-holiday schedule, each therapist accrues 16 hours of paid time off per month.

“The best perk of all is receiving a card from a child after their treatment graduation and knowing that you made a difference in that child’s life that will have lasting impact," said ECCAC Clinical Supervisor Jacqui Broadus. "Team support in our child-friendly environment is major.”

The centers, serving Walton and Okaloosa counties, house a multidisciplinary team of child protection personnel, prosecutors, law enforcement, DCF, therapists, ECCAC staff and volunteers. The 501-C-3 non-profit organization has provided services at no cost to over 12,000 children in the past 18 years.

Interested therapists can send their resume by email or fax to Jacqui Broadus at jacqui@eccac.org or 850-833-9238. Call her at 850-833-9237, ext. 249, if you have questions.

For further information, visit www.eccac.org. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.