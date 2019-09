All Times CDT

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m., Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m., Grand Prix of Portland, (NBC)

3 p.m., Sunday Live Indianapolis, (FS1)

5 p.m., Bojangles' Southern 500, (NBCSN)

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m., Teams TBD, Championship, Los Angeles, (CBS)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m., “Auburn Football Review,” (tape, FSSE)

11 a.m., Ole Miss vs. Memphis, (replay, SEC)

2 p.m., Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, (ESPN2)

2 p.m., Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, (replay, SEC)

5 p.m., “Auburn Football Review,” (tape, FSSE)

6:37 p.m., Houston at Oklahoma, (ABC)

7 p.m., Duke vs. Alabama, (replay, SEC)

10:35 p.m., “The Nick Saban Show,” (tape, CBS 42)

11:05 p.m., “Auburn Football Review,” (tape, ABC 33/40)

FISHING

11 a.m., High School Bass Championship, (tape, ESPNU)

GOLF

5 a.m., Omega European Masters, (TGC)

Noon, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, (TGC)

3 p.m., Shaw Charity Classic, (TGC)

5:30 p.m., Portland Classic, (TGC)

MLB BASEBALL

Noon, Oakland at NY Yankees, (TBS)

4 p.m., Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, (FSSO)

6 p.m., NY Mets at Philadelphia, (ESPN)

OUTDOORS

10:30 p.m., “Tommy Wilcox Outdoors,” (taped, WVUA)

SOCCER

8:30 a.m., Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, (FS1)

10:55 a.m., Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, (ESPN2)

11 a.m., Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, (FS1)

5:30 p.m., MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, (FS1)

7 p.m., North Texas women at Texas Tech, (FSSE)

TENNIS

10 a.m., U.S. Open: Round of 16, (ESPN)

2 p.m., U.S. Open: Round of 16, (ESPN)

6 p.m., U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., (ESPN2)

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon, IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich (taped, NBC)

X GAMES

8 a.m., Norway 2019: skate street, ski and snowboard big air, (ESPNEWS)

10:30 a.m., Norway 2019: moto x, women's snowboard, women's skateboard, (ESPNEWS)

3 p.m., Norway 2019: women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, (ESPNEWS)

6 p.m., Norway 2019: ski big air, moto x, Fornebu, (ESPNEWS)