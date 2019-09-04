ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might be at your best when you make public appearances or have the floor at workplace meetings, but it would also be wise to be sensitive to your home life and what is going on behind the scenes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you have dreams that you are determined to achieve, you must take steps to make them come true. Advance preparation and more time spent on careful organization can make the difference between success and failure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may be exasperated by a family member's cavalier manner. Plan to have a polite and constructive conversation on how you can both live harmoniously with agreed-upon routines.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get the information you need so you can make good decisions that leave you feeling at ease. A cool-headed appraisal of a financial issue will give you the confidence you need to handle your money adeptly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Experience is the quality that separates the professionals from the amateurs. Do some budgeting and plan to start setting aside some dollars in preparation for those large annual bills.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may have your nose pressed firmly to the ground, following the scent of moneymaking opportunities. Do your homework on potential investments before following through, paying particular attention to what isn't said.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may prefer to fly by the seat of your pants, and you can still do that, but pay attention to details. Now is a good time to tend to home chores that have been nagging. You'll feel better when they are done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make headway with career matters by being sure you have filled in all the blanks on the forms and completed all the necessary steps. Don't jump at chances to buy in bulk or purchase a sale item just because it's a good deal. Buy only what you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Unless it is declared to be casual day at the office, it's best to dress like you mean business. Now is a great time to realize your most important ambitions and achieve security. Buckle down, avoid wasting time and tend to the job at hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stiffen your resolve. Your ability to exert self-discipline can be a great asset when you finally elect to put effort into achieving your greatest ambitions. You may be your own worst critic and toughest taskmaster.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Mirror the attitudes of other people for the best results. Some people might be totally caught up in their dreams of greatness, but others might be reserved and formal, requiring your careful handling.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Hidden doubts and disturbing worries might bubble up and disturb your calm surface appearance for a short period of time. Avoid confrontations, as it is wise to remain as polite and diplomatic as possible.

IF SEPTEMBER 4 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Ignore plans and dreams that could impact your financial status during the upcoming four to five weeks while your imagination is at a peak but your business sense is at a low point. This could be an excellent time to take an inspiring educational course, go on retreat or enjoy a vacation. Wait until December, when your business savvy is heightened, to go forward with purchases of big-ticket items or make changes to your business or banking. In January, Lady Luck smiles in your direction, so that is a good time to put your most important plans into motion or receive the recognition you deserve. People in general will be more generous and tolerant towards you, so don't be afraid to ask for favors or support.