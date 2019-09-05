Senior center: Thursday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles; 12:30 p.m., bingo; Friday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 9:15 a.m. Rosary, 10 a.m. exercise, 12 p.m. transportation to grocery, bank and pharmacy; Monday — 8:30 a.m. cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 10 a.m. exercise, 12:30 p.m. karaoke; Tuesday— 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, 9:15 a.m. poker-keno, 12:30 p.m., art class, games; Wednesday — 8:30 a.m., cards and billiards, craft class, puzzles, 9:15 a.m. poker-keno, 12:30 p.m., art class, games. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. weekdays. For information, call 594-6741.

Bayou Thrift Store: The Bayou Thrift Store, at the old Little Caillou School, is open 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the first Saturday of each month. Any donations are accepted. For information, call 466-3312.

Bingo: At 7:30 p.m. today, bingo will be held at Ward 7 Citizens Club. T-Caillou Lions Club will host a bingo game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at at the Evergreen Cajun Center Bingo Hall.

First Friday devotion: St. Joseph Catholic Church will have first Friday devotion Friday, beginning with Mass at 8:30 a.m., followed by a devotional service and quiet time before the blessed sacrament.

Cemetery news: St. Joseph Catholic Church is asking that during hurricane season if you have anything in the cemetery that may be on the steps of tombs or on a door in the mausoleum (flowers, vases, pictures, etc.) to please pick up these items so they don't get broken, misplaced or blown away. The church is not responsible for any personal items left on the premises.

Chauvin Lions: The Chauvin Lions Club will hold a board meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 and a general meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the club home.

Birthdays: Kolt Authement, Sept. 5; Kylie Ledet, Melaina Lirette, Sept. 8.

Anyone who has an event, meeting, birthday, anniversary, achievement or information they would like to add to the Chauvin news column can call me, Gina, at 856-2108.