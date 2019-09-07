FORT WALTON BEACH — The snap was high.

Mi'quel Coward exploded off the edge. Gabe Adamic, Fort Walton Beach’s punter, leapt backward into his own end zone, right arm outstretched like Odell Beckham trying to corral the errant football.

By a fingertip he snagged it, spinning over his right shoulder, but it was too late.

Coward was on him, the Niceville safety throwing Adamic down on the Steve Riggs Stadium turf as the Eagles’ faithful erupted in deafening cheers.

After a scoreless first quarter Friday night, the safety proved the catalyst Niceville needed in its 29-17 victory against Fort Walton Beach.

“It just brought energy to us,” Niceville quarterback Will Koch said. “We looked a little dull towards the beginning, but it brought a bunch of energy that just continued on offense.

“Mi’quel is all around the ball always making plays.”

The Eagles (3-0) made use of the momentum Coward provided immediately. On the ensuing kickoff, senior Nick Morrison hauled in the ball around his own 25 and raced up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown to make it 9-0 Niceville.

Fort Walton (2-1) counterpunched on its next offensive snap, sophomore quarterback Parker Hill hitting Adamic stride for a 68-yard touchdown to make it 9-7, gashing an Eagle defense that had pitched nine quarters of shutout football to that point.

The damage, though, was seemingly done. Coward had given the Eagles their confidence.

“We made too many mistakes to win,” Vikings coach Phil Dorn said. “I’m proud of our kids effort. They competed hard, and they competed the way I thought they could, but we got the special teams mistakes in the first half that gave up a couple scores.

“You can’t do that to a good football team and expect it not to haunt you later.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 14

Niceville scored 14 points off of a pair of turnovers Friday night, making use of short fields in both instances.

With just 2:16 left in the first half, sophomore corner Azareyeh Thomas baited Hill into an interception inside Viking territory. Three plays later, Koch hit Roman Prestarri for a 37-yard touchdown.

Later, junior Michael Carruthers set up Shawn Parker’s lone touchdown run, intercepting Brady Bachmann at the Vikings’ 19 with six minutes left. Carruthers barely had to move, and Niceville took a 29-10 lead.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Will Koch, Niceville

Niceville coach Grant Thompson just had to marvel.

“(Will) sure can throw it a long way can’t he?”

Yep. He sure can.

Koch didn’t go to the long ball often Friday, but when he did, good things followed.

His aforementioned 37-yard touchdown to Prestarri traveled roughly 50 yards through the air, and the dynamic duo doubled down in third quarter. Facing third-and-18, Koch uncorked a monster 59-yard pass to Prestarri, streaking down the seam. Three plays later, Koch hit senior Luke Unterseh in the end zone for a 9-yard score and a 22-10 lead.

Koch finished his night 12-of-16 for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

“I love throwing it deep to these fast guys,” he said. “They’re making me look good running deep down the field.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: Mi’quel Coward, Niceville

The senior’s biggest play of the night came on special teams, but it’s impossible to understate its value.

“That was huge because we weren’t doing anything offensively,” Thompson said. “We had some adjustments to make, and then there’s the safety. And then Nick Morrison makes that play on the kickoff return.

“It was huge.”

QUOTABLE

The Vikings might have lost Friday, but they earned the respect of their county rivals. This wasn’t the same Fort Walton Beach team that Niceville shut out 42-0 a year ago.

“They’re a lot better than I thought they were gonna be,” Koch said. “This is the best team they’ve had in a while. They’re pretty good.”

Said Thompson: “Fort Walton played really good tonight. Hats off to ’em. We had to struggle and fight and really dig down to come up with victory tonight.”

UP NEXT

Niceville travels to Crestview to open district play against a reeling Bulldogs team that dropped its second straight game Friday night 27-20 to Godby.

The Eagles have lost four straight to the Bulldogs in the past three years, including three de facto district title games.

“It’s another game, another Okaloosa County game,” Thompson said. “It’s the next game. We’re gonna be excited to play ’em all, and we’re gonna be excited to play that one

Meanwhile, Fort Walton opens district play at home against Milton, the Tigers coming off a narrow loss to Navarre.

NOTES

- Loss and late interception aside, Viking quarterback Brady Bachmann had a decent outing, completing 14-of-25 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. The score, a 25-yard strike to Brenden Robertson, cut Niceville’s lead to 12 with four minutes left.

- Running back Jay Jarrett, who had rushed for 318 yards entering the game Friday, was bottled up for just 30 rushing yards on 15 carries, a further testament to the Eagles’ stifling defense.