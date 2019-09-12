BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) " Louisiana businesses and homeowners with damage from Hurricane Barry are eligible for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The state homeland security office announced Thursday that the SBA approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for the aid.

The low-interest federal disaster loans will be available in 18 parishes: Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Vernon and West Feliciana.

The SBA says its disaster loans are available in those parishes to businesses, most nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters with property damage from Barry. Deadlines to apply are Nov. 12 for property damage and June 11 for economic injury.

Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City on July 13 as a Category 1 storm.