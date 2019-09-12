The Saint Joseph Bay Golf Club Ladies Golf Association began its 21st year last week.

The LGA had as many as 40 members in its heyday, but as times and the economy changed, membership dropped off. There remains a dedicated group of ladies that play every week, and enjoy the beautiful scenery and wildlife at the golf course.

LGA President Ethel Bardsley, is a Certified Golf Instructor and former owner of Sandy River Golf Course and Learning Center in Maine. The Saint Joseph Bay GC LGA welcomes all ladies of any skill level to join our league.

Good times and good friends guaranteed. For more information about joining the league, call Bardsley at 670-4171 or Natalie Dolan at 731-1049.