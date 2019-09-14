A one-time University of Alabama student accused of trying to help al-Qaeda has pleaded guilty in Tuscaloosa to a charge of concealing terrorism financing.

Federal prosecutors say Alaa Mohd Abusaad entered the plea Friday during a hearing in federal court in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities arrested Abusaad last year. Court documents show Abusaad communicated over messaging programs with a person she didn't know was an undercover FBI employee.

A statement from prosecutors shows she gave instructions on how to send money to the mujahedeen and included the comment: "You can't have war without weapons. You can’t prepare a soldier without equipment." Authorities say she also put the FBI in touch with someone who could get money to al-Qaeda.

Authorities said Abusaad also advised the undercover FBI employee on how to send money in a way that would avoid detection by law enforcement, including using fake names and addresses when conducting electronic money transfers.

A criminal information against the woman was filed Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The maximum penalty for concealment of terrorism financing is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and up to a life term of supervised release.

Investigation of the case was conducted by the FBI, including FBI offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio.