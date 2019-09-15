ATHENS — An Alabama city council member and his wife are recovering after being hit by a car allegedly driven by their son.

WAFF-TV reports Athens Police say Councilman Frank Travis called 911 about midnight Thursday. When officers responded to his home, they found him and his wife, Sharon, injured outside.

They were taken to Huntsville Hospital's ICU and are currently in the surgical intensive care unit.

Police Chief Floyd Johnson says an initial investigation determined the couple sustained injuries during a domestic situation with their son, 33-year-old Sean Travis, who hit them with a vehicle. Sean Travis faces two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault. He is in the Limestone County Jail. It's unknown if he has an attorney.